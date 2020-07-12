Donn Kenneth Trousdale
April 14, 1934 - July 6, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA
A loving husband, adored father and grandfather, and friend to many, Donn passed away from natural causes Monday afternoon, July 6, 2020 at the age of 86. A native of Oakland, graduate of Piedmont High and proud Cal Berkeley alum, Donn stayed close to his roots and always enjoyed being in the great outdoors, particularly hiking and camping in his native California.
Donn and his wife Eileen also loved to travel and experienced many places and cultures in seven continents including Antarctica, Bhutan, the Galapagos Islands, Russia, China, India and Australia. Often, he would arrive in a new place, throw down his bag and want to head out and start exploring right away.
Prior to the onset of declining health, Donn and Eileen patronized the arts and sciences regularly including the Oakland East Bay Symphony, Berkeley Repertory Theater and the San Francisco Opera. As an amateur naturalist, his memberships included the Oakland Zoo, the Oakland Museum, Maritime Museum and California Academy of Sciences.
As a young man, Donn was a shipfitter, a gamekeeper on a duck club in the Suisun marsh, and finally an accountant. He had his own San Francisco-based firm and practiced as a CPA for 40 years and was recognized for his expertise, professionalism, and honesty.
Married in Ontario, Canada to his Canadian bride Eileen, whom he met in San Francisco when she was a traveling nurse, they celebrated their 60-year anniversary last August surrounded by family and friends.
Donn is survived by his wife Eileen, his children Paul and Lisa (husband Salvador Robles) and grandchildren Alejandro and Mateo Robles and his brother Gary (wife Clara) and nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time due to Covid. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
or the Oakland Museum in his memory. View the online memorial for Donn Kenneth Trousdale