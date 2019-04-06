Donn L. Black

July 12, 1930 - March 10, 2019

St. Helena

Donn L. Black died peacefully on March 10, 2019, at the age of 88.

Donn was born on July 12, 1930, in Baker City, Oregon. He lived with his parents Ren and Flora Black at separate times in Ogden, Utah and Fairbanks, Alaska and graduated high school back in Baker, Oregon where he served as student body president his senior year, class of 1948. He attended Oregon State University where he completed a double major in Business and Industrial Arts and was elected student body president (1951-52). Donn attended law school at New York University in 1956. He was married to Arlene Marie Stone in 1954 in France while serving his ROTC active duty commitment at the US airbase in Dreux as a Judge Advocate General (JAG). Donn joined the law firm of Orr, Heuring & Wendel in 1959 where his primary client was the East Bay Regional Park District spanning nearly 40 years. Donn and Arlene raised three children in Lafayette, California. The first mayor of Lafayette, Donn and a dream team of other council members accomplished Lafayette's incorporation in 1968. Donn served as a city council member for many years afterward. Donn was a decades-long Rotarian, serving as president of the Oakland Club (1981-82). Donn moved to St. Helena upon his marriage to Antonia Allegra in 1996. In his retirement, he continued to be a committed and contributing member of the St. Helena Rotary Club, Rianda House Senior Center, and founded the Franklin Society, where friends met to discuss the issues of the day.

Donn is survived by his wife Antonia Allegra, children Katherine Black, Jenny Black Zogg and Alex Black, Toni's children, John Griffin, Deanna Griffin, and Paul Griffin, grandchildren Madeline Goldberg Black, Alex Goldberg Black, and Ethan Zogg, as well as Toni's three grandchildren.

There will be a small family memorial service.

A devoted husband, loving father, and grandfather and faithful friend.

He will be missed.





