Donna Cooper
September 29, 1932 – November 24, 2019
Resident of Martinez, CA
A life well lived
Donna, or Grammie as we knew her, truly was an amazing woman. Along with her twin sister, Genevieve, she was born in Concord to William and Frances Cutshall and was the granddaughter of Edna Hunt Kibler and George Kibler. Grammie was raised in the Fairview neighborhood of Martinez, attending Alhambra High. She married her husband George at a young age and together they raised 3 children – Carlotta (Ron), Gary (Brenda) and Louis (Lori). She was a caring and dedicated wife and mother.
After Grammie was widowed in her 50's, the second half of her life began. She traveled the world – most notably Europe, China and the Panama Canal. She spent thousands of hours volunteering her time at the Martinez Senior Center, cooking and serving food at their monthly pancake breakfast and caring for Alzheimer's patients at Respite Care. She enjoyed long walks at the Martinez Marina and collecting walnuts in her backyard with her grandkids. She jumped at the chance to share pictures and stories from her many travels. She never forgot a birthday and was a constant in the lives of those she loved.
Grammie was a loving grandmother to Kassandra (Kevin), Ashley (Kevin), Taylor, and Eric AND great grandmother to Cooper, Connor and Kelsey as well as step-grandmother to Larry, Michael (Shari), Brian (Roberta), and Catrina.
She was fiercely independent, tough as nails, a thoughtful friend, an animal lover and an all-around good person. As the Matriarch of our family, she instilled in us kindness, patience and the importance of giving back. She taught us about fellow Martinez resident, John Muir, and his contributions to the environment. She kept us updated on the Beaver activity downtown, when they would nest and create dams, and when they found new areas to explore. She brightened our days with chocolate pudding cups and was always there with a smile, a hug and a listening ear. She touched the hearts of everyone that met her.
She will be deeply missed and we are comforted in knowing she had a life well lived. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 5 at 12:30 pm at Memory Gardens in Concord.
It broke our hearts to lose you.
You did not go alone.
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019