Donna Dato SiversonJuly 29, 1942 - May 23, 2020Tara HillsDonna Diane Siverson passed away on Saturday May 23rd after a long fight with Dementia. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.Donna was born in Pearl City, Hawaii. She was the oldest of 10 children. Later the family moved to Rollingwood, Ca. She graduated from Richmond High School. She married Keith Siverson on 12/31/1961 and they moved to Tara Hills where they lived for the next 58 years. She worked 15 years at Frys Supermarket and then retired from Wickland Oil. She loved to Garden, host Christmas Eve, cuddle and watch Scooby Doo movies with her Grandchildren. She also was a Team mother, score keeper and uniform washer.Donna is survived by her loving husband Keith. Her children Mike (Sher), Keith, and Kevin (Natalie). Donna was the proud Grandmother of 6 grandchildren, Monica, Nikki, Erin, Andrea, Jonathan, and Scotty. She is also survived by her sisters Kathleen, Cecil, Berny, Allison, her brothers Craig, Terry and a large extended family including the neighborhood kids who were always at the house.Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.