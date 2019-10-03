|
|
Donna Elaine Leggett Momb
February 8, 1926 - August 31, 2019
Livermore, CA
On Saturday, August 31, 2019, Donna Elaine Leggett Momb, passed away peacefully at the age of 93.
Donna was preceded in death by her children, Daniel Momb and Lori Canonica. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Pat Carter; grandchildren, Andrew and Jessica Momb and their spouses, Elizabeth Momb and Mike Keigher; step-granddaughter and spouse, Debra and Tim Burg; great-grandsons Luke, Liam, and Aiden; sisters, Lois Graves, Shari McDonald, and Sandy Hanson; and sister-in-law, Erma Leggett.
Donna was raised in Detroit Lakes, MN and lived in Fargo, ND and Fairbanks, AK before moving to the Bay Area in 1954. She worked in payroll for J. C. Penney and the Mount Diablo Unified School District, from which she retired. She was an avid gardener and loved to sew.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Callaghan Mortuary at 3833 East Avenue in Livermore at 1 o'clock p.m. followed by a reception at Casa Orozco at 325 S. L Street in Livermore. Donna's ashes will be interred at Egelund Church Cemetery in Rochert, MN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hope Hospice, 6377 Clark Avenue, Dublin, CA 94568.
View the online memorial for Donna Elaine Leggett Momb
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 3, 2019