Donna Folliard

October 14, 1929 - June 3, 2019

Alameda

Donna MaRee (Meuter) Folliard, a native of Alameda who returned to spend the final 40 years of her life back on the island, died quietly on Monday, June 3 after a short illness. "Donna", "Mom", "Gramma Donna", "Mrs. Folliard", "Mrs. F", "Aunt Donna" was smart, strong and feisty. She was adored by her family, friends and her teaching, golf, tennis, bridge, and Alameda Hospital Auxiliary buddies. Her daughters' friends described her life as "wonderful" and "remarkable" and noted that she was "one of a kind" who served as a role model and trailblazer for many of them. She would do anything for anyone and built friendships wherever she went.

Donna graduated from Alameda High at age 16 and entered UC Berkeley where she earned a BS in biochemistry. While at Cal, she met Dick Folliard, a chemistry student who was wearing the rose-colored glasses of a glassblower when they met. They went on to get married after graduation from Cal and to have three daughters.

Donna was a dedicated math and science teacher in the Richmond (now West Contra Costa) School District and was an active member of the Tilden Women's Golf Club, an avid tennis player on the same Alameda courts where she competed as a child, and a dedicated bridge player, winning a tournament just days before passing. She was a beloved volunteer in the physical therapy department at Alameda Hosptial and wrote the volunteer newsletter for the hospital auxiliary. From the time she was a young college student, Donna also served as a primary care-giver for many family members, including her mother, father, aunt, her daughter Jane, and her husband Dick.

Donna was predeceased by her parents, Leland Meuter and MaRee Meuter; her Aunt Fan, Frances Meuter; brother Chuck Meuter; her middle daughter, Jane Christensen; and her husband of 49 years, Richard Folliard. She is survived by her daughters, Marjorie Dickinson (Roger) and Sally Frangieh; three grandchildren, Matthew Christensen (Stephanie), Natalie Frangieh and Tony Frangieh; two adored great grandchildren, Charlotte Frangieh and Mateo Christensen; her brother Ralph Meuter (Marilee); sister-in-law Carmen Meuter; and nieces Cheryl Meuter and Cathy Meuter and nephews Mike, Mark and Matt Meuter and their spouses and children.

At her request, no services will be held. Contributions can be directed to (1) Girls Inc. of the Island City, 1724 Santa Clara Ave. Alameda, CA 94501 or (2) Alameda Food Bank, P.O. Box 2167, Alameda, CA 94501.





Published in East Bay Times on June 14, 2019