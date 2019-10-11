|
Donna Kepler
February 18, 1932 - September 24,2019
Resident of Pleasant Hill
Donna Jeanne Kepler, 87, of Pleasant Hill, California, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019, in her home that she has lived in for over 65 years. Born February 18, 1932, in Las Vegas Nevada, she is predeceased by her parents; Don Speer and Alice Hoffman; her late husband of 67 years, David Edwin Kepler, her brother Joe Hoffman her Grandmother Audra Speer who cared for her much of her early life, and her young daughter Karen Lynn Kepler.
Donna grew up in Las Vegas, was a beautiful young woman who was modeling before she went to the University of Nevada, Reno. It was at the University she met her husband Dave, a Navy Veteran of World War II. The Las Vegas newspaper headline was "Donna Speer, from well-known Vegas family marries a Californian". They made many friends in Reno and stayed close to them all of their lives. They then moved to the Bay Area where they made their home in Pleasant Hill.
Donna worked for many years at Grodins Men's Store, but her biggest impact to the people around her was her willingness to volunteer and become involved; Room Mother, Den Mother, PTA President, Golf League Organizers, Republican Party. At her core was her family, where she loved cooking for holidays, especially Christmas and family gatherings. Donna loved to attend school games and events to watch her children or grandchildren play and coach. She likely holds the record for attendance at College Park High School Sports, where she was at almost every game from 1967 onward. It is here where multi-generations of students and family have come to know and love her.,
Survivors include her three sons and their wives; Dave Kepler II and Patti of Michigan, Jim Kepler and Julie of Nevada and Bill Kepler and Mona of California, her siblings; Kathy, Kristine, Don and Jerry, her ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and her beloved dog Prince. The family would like to thank all those that have helped her stay in her home the last few years, especially Crystal and Debbie.
While the service for Donna is private, the family would welcome memorial donations to College Park Athletic Booster Club, 201 Viking Dr, Pleasant Hill, California, or their website; https://squareup.com/store/college-park-boosters, and put "In memory of Donna Kepler" in the memo.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2019