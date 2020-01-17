|
|
Donna Lee Lester
San Juan Bautista
Donna Lee Lester, née Campbell, a kind and shining light in the lives of all she touched, died in peace at the Community Hospital of Monterey on December 12, 2019 of ALS. Donna was 75 years old.
Donna married Garry Roy Lester on February, 26, 1966. Both were 1962 graduates of Hayward High School and met later at Chabot College in Hayward. A peerless wife and mother, Donna leaves behind her loving husband of 53 years and two grown sons, Garry Roy, Jr. and Kristoffer, as well as a younger sister, Betty Hunnihan. The family has resided in San Juan Bautista since 1999.
Donna's perpetual goodwill and patience toward others, her wholehearted commitment to every new interest she tackled (seemingly without effort) and her seasoned artistic skills (especially in ceramics) will be greatly missed by all. Her capacity for profound friendship sprung from her deep listening, her curiosity and her sense of life-long learning. And she loved to play golf! Donna's beauty was manifest in every way — in her lovely face, her ready smile and in the way she lived all the days of her life.
A memorial celebration will be planned during the coming months. Donations in her memory may be made to .
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 17, 2020