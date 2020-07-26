1/1
Donna Lee Ruhl
1955 - 2020
Donna Lee Ruhl
July 25, 1955 - July 21, 2020
Resident of Manteca
Donna L. Ruhl, aged 64, passed away peacefully in her home on July 21, 2020 in Manteca, CA.
Born in Taft, CA on July 25, 1955 she was a long time resident of Fremont, CA where she married and raised her family. A devoted wife, mother and Nana, nothing made her happier than spending time with her family. Her family was her pride and joy. You could always find her and her husband together as they were never just husband and wife, but best friends. Donna believed in Jesus, she had a deep rooted faith that had been instilled in her since childhood. She fought like a warrior these last three months before joining her heavenly Father. She will be missed dearly and her memory will be carried in our hearts forever.
Donna is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Craig Ruhl; her mother, Patricia Ann Earl; daughter, Kristi Zamora (Ernesto); son Nick Austin (Michele); five beautiful grandchildren, Emily, Jared, Logan, Luke and Joey; her sister, Carol Sikes and her brother, Michael Earl and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Earl.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to AseraCare Hospice in Donna's memory.


View the online memorial for Donna Lee Ruhl

Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
