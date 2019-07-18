Donna Lucille (Knight) Plischke

Oct. 15, 1920 - Jul. 2, 2019

Resident of Concord

Donna passed away peacefully in her sleep after a decade of challenges with Alzheimer's disease. She had a gentle spirit, a wonderful sense of humor and was very devoted to her family.

Donna was born on a farm near Farnam, NE and attended Orafino School. After graduation, she moved to Denver with her sister and went into the work force for a number of years. In SF, in 1942, she married Ken Plischke, a gunner's mate in the US Navy during World War II. Donna and Ken settled in Hastings NE and began raising a family. They moved to Concord in 1965, as Ken had accepted employment at the Concord Naval Weapons Station. Donna joined the Concord United Methodist Church soon after arriving. She thoroughly enjoyed her church family and their various functions. In 1976, Donna decided to begin her successful Avon business where she made many friends and thoroughly enjoyed her customers. She continued for 30 years and made the President's Club every year. Her generous loving spirit will be missed by all.

Donna is survived by her children, Tyler Plischke of Suisun City, and Rohan Moyal of Walnut Creek; her grandchildren, Erin Plischke of Seattle WA, Brigitte Black of Concord, Ken Moyal of Orinda, Curtis MacDonald of San Antonio TX and Britt MacDonald of Sacramento; and great grandchildren, Brianna and Brielle Black.

A Memorial Service will be held Sat., July 20, 2 pm at the Concord United Methodist Church, 1645 West St., Concord, CA.





