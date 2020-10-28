1/1
Donna Mae McCarty
1927 - 2020
Donna Mae McCarty
March 19, 1927 - Oct. 14, 2020
Resident of Castro Valley
Donna Mae McCarty, a native Californian and a longtime Castro Valley resident, died October 14, 2020. She was 93 years old and the only child of Bessie Reimers McCarty and Edward McCarty. A graduate of the Hayward High School Class of 1944 and one of the school's first drum majorettes, she completed her education at San Jose State. Donna taught physical education for over 30 years in Hayward and East Bay schools. She was an active member of the Hill & Valley Club as well as the Hayward Historical Society. She loved to travel. Upon retirement she managed the Hayward Travel Club, conducting tours all over the world. She was delighted to meet her personal goal of visiting all 7 continents. Memorial services will be Thursday, October 29th, at 2 p.m. at Sorensen's Chapel in Hayward. Due to Covid restrictions, limited attendance will be in effect. Inurnment will be with her parents at Chapel of the Chimes in Oakland. The family requests donations to the Hayward Historical Society or your local Hospice.
Sorensen's Mortuary
Hayward


View the online memorial for Donna Mae McCarty

Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Sorensen's Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Chimes/Oakland
4499 Piedmont Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
(510) 654-0123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
