Donna Marie JohnsonJuly 21, 1931 - May 4, 2020Resident of Discovery BayDonna Marie Johnson passed away on Monday, May 4th. She touched many lives with her devotion to family and her competitive spirit.Donna was born in North Dakota and moved with her parents to Sacramento, CA in 1948; she graduated from Sacramento High in 1949 and then attended San Jose State University. Donna was married in 1955 to the love of her life, Roy Johnson, until his passing in 2008. They raised their family in Carmichael, CA where Donna enjoyed boating, golfing and volunteering in community activities. In 1989, Donna and Roy moved to Discovery Bay where they cherished golf and travel with their new community of friends. A lifelong dog lover, Donna always had a furry friend by her side or on her lap.Donna is survived by her three children; Brian Johnson (Heidi) of Alamo, Kerri Johnson of San Jose, and Kelly Johnson of Clayton. Also surviving her are three grandchildren; Chris Johnson (Heather) of Roseville, Kyle Johnson of Playa del Rey, Conor Ridley of Santa Rosa and one great-grandson, Logan Johnson of Roseville. Her generous and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her.The family will gather at Union Cemetery in Brentwood, CA to lay Donna to rest with Roy. A celebration of life gathering with friends and family will be planned when shelter-in-place restrictions for the current coronavirus pandemic are lifted.