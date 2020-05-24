Donna Marie Johnson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Marie Johnson
July 21, 1931 - May 4, 2020
Resident of Discovery Bay
Donna Marie Johnson passed away on Monday, May 4th. She touched many lives with her devotion to family and her competitive spirit.
Donna was born in North Dakota and moved with her parents to Sacramento, CA in 1948; she graduated from Sacramento High in 1949 and then attended San Jose State University. Donna was married in 1955 to the love of her life, Roy Johnson, until his passing in 2008. They raised their family in Carmichael, CA where Donna enjoyed boating, golfing and volunteering in community activities. In 1989, Donna and Roy moved to Discovery Bay where they cherished golf and travel with their new community of friends. A lifelong dog lover, Donna always had a furry friend by her side or on her lap.
Donna is survived by her three children; Brian Johnson (Heidi) of Alamo, Kerri Johnson of San Jose, and Kelly Johnson of Clayton. Also surviving her are three grandchildren; Chris Johnson (Heather) of Roseville, Kyle Johnson of Playa del Rey, Conor Ridley of Santa Rosa and one great-grandson, Logan Johnson of Roseville. Her generous and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
The family will gather at Union Cemetery in Brentwood, CA to lay Donna to rest with Roy. A celebration of life gathering with friends and family will be planned when shelter-in-place restrictions for the current coronavirus pandemic are lifted.


View the online memorial for Donna Marie Johnson



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graham-Hitch Memorial
125 Railroad Ave.
Danville, CA 94526
(925) 837-2500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved