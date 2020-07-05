Donna O'Sullivan
Feb. 20, 1938 - June 30, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
Donna was born in Chico, CA to Robert & Mary Jessee. She grew up in Chico and graduated from Chico High School.
After graduation she worked for PG&E in Chico and Red Bluff.
Donna then transferred to San Francisco where she met her husband, Dan, of 62 years. Together they have 2 children, Kevin (Monica) & Michael (Jamie). They also have 6 grandchildren, Matt (Johnna), Sara, Amy and Melonie, Ryan (Chelsea), Carli, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Donna is survived her brother, Bob (Teri).
She also has one niece, Michelle, and many cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Donations can be made to the Cancer Society
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
