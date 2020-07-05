1/1
Donna O'Sullivan
1938 - 2020
Donna O'Sullivan
Feb. 20, 1938 - June 30, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
Donna was born in Chico, CA to Robert & Mary Jessee. She grew up in Chico and graduated from Chico High School.
After graduation she worked for PG&E in Chico and Red Bluff.
Donna then transferred to San Francisco where she met her husband, Dan, of 62 years. Together they have 2 children, Kevin (Monica) & Michael (Jamie). They also have 6 grandchildren, Matt (Johnna), Sara, Amy and Melonie, Ryan (Chelsea), Carli, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Donna is survived her brother, Bob (Teri).
She also has one niece, Michelle, and many cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Donations can be made to the Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
July 3, 2020
Dan, Kevin and Mike. Cheryl and I are truly sorry for Donnas passing. You are in our thoughts and we can only hope she is in a better place. ❤
Cheryl & Jorge de Goicoechea
Friend
