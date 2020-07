Donna O'SullivanFeb. 20, 1938 - June 30, 2020Resident of Concord, CADonna was born in Chico, CA to Robert & Mary Jessee. She grew up in Chico and graduated from Chico High School.After graduation she worked for PG&E in Chico and Red Bluff.Donna then transferred to San Francisco where she met her husband, Dan, of 62 years. Together they have 2 children, Kevin (Monica) & Michael (Jamie). They also have 6 grandchildren, Matt (Johnna), Sara, Amy and Melonie, Ryan (Chelsea), Carli, and 5 great-grandchildren.Donna is survived her brother, Bob (Teri).She also has one niece, Michelle, and many cousins and friends.A celebration of life will be held at a later time.Donations can be made to the Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital