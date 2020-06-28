Donna Oberg-ScallinFeb. 28, 1926 - June 16, 2020Resident of Pleasant HillHeaven has awarded Donna her wings and welcomed her home. This nonstop human version of the "Energizer Bunny" was born in Lewiston, ID to Lillian McDonald. She spent her youth in Clarkston, WA, Las Vegas, and the Bay Area. After meeting her first husband, Don Oberg, they moved to Pleasant Hill where they raised their children, Scott, Karen Oberg, Patricia Hood and Dean. Donna found love again in her 70's with her husband, Carl Scallin who predeceased her in 2017.Donna was a tireless, hard working grocery checker and proud union member during her career. Her straight- foreword and fun personality earned her many friends. She was known for being selfless and generous to family and friends. Many people benefited from a place to stay, a meal, and her time. She also enjoyed boating, camping and traveling the world. For many years she and Carl spent 4th of July at Camp Richardson on Lake Tahoe, one of her favorite places in the world. After they weren't able to pull their trailer anymore they'd just enjoy napping in it every afternoon, pretending they were still camping.Her biggest joy in life was to spend time with family and friends. Young at heart, and not a cookie baking grandma, she had a colorful vocabulary and was always up for an adventure or celebration and wanted to share it with her loved ones. She enjoyed decorating her home for holidays and special occasions, especially Halloween (she created the best costumes.) Many a fun memory and hardy laugh was made with her. Most evenings mom enjoyed a Especial Margarita or a nice cold beer. Her sweet tooth always insured that a box of See's was on the coffee table.Besides her family, mom always had a stray or cast-off pet or two and enjoyed spoiling them.In addition to her children she is survived by her grand children, Adam Stringham, Jordan Parker, Kegan Parker, Lauren Hood, Taylor Hood, and great-grandson, Zavier Stringham. She is also survived by her brother Ray Jay Sackett (Betty) and Susan Henley (Mel) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Predeceased by her mother, sister Norma Manners, and brother John Whitley, in addition to beloved aunts and uncle.As was her wish, her physical body was donated to science. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.