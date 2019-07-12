Donna Ramirez

May 10, 1955 ~ July 5,2019

Resident of Union City, California

On Friday, July 5th, 2019, Donna Gail Ramirez, loving sister, daughter, aunt and friend, passed away at the age of 64.

Donna was born May 10th, 1955, to Inez Garcia and Lionel Duarte. Donna enjoyed playing cards, gambling and to be surrounded by her loved ones. Nothing brought more joy to her heart than to be around all of her nieces and nephews. She appreciated sitting outside and soaking in the beautiful nature scene.

Donna was preceded in death by her father, Lionel Duarte, and her sister Cathy Diaz. She is survived by her mother, Inez Garcia, sisters, Darlene Garcia and Susie Jaramillo, her brother, Jimmy Duarte, and all of her loving nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, July 14th, 2019 at Chapel of the Chimes, 32992 Mission Boulevard, Hayward at 12:00pm.





