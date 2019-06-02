|
Donna Sansoni Allen
November 23, 1959 - May 18, 2019
Donna Allen, a former resident of Livermore Ca, past year in Chapin South Carolina, was born in San Francisco and raised in Fremont, California. She graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in 1977 and spent most of her career at Fremont's Washington Hospital in the medical records department. She passed away in Chapin South Carolina while residing with her daughter Kristen.
Donna was recently predeceased by her mother, Gloria Teresa Sansoni (7/11/16) and her father, Sam V. Sansoni Jr. (4/19/19). Donna is survived by her three children: Kristen Neilson (husband, Jeffrey), Kevin Allen (wife, Karol), and Kathleen Veltung (husband, Justin); brothers: Steven Sansoni (wife, Darcy) and Paul Sansoni (wife, Cathi), and grandchildren: James Allen Neilson, Brooklynn Kathleen Neilson, Sophia Michele Neilson, Josiah Reed Veltung, Jordyn Yolanda Kathleen Veltung, and Tristen Thomas Allen, and many cousins. She will be missed by many.
Memorial service will be held on Wednesday June 5, at 11am at St. Michaels Catholic Church, 458 Maple St, in Livermore. Reception immediately following at Eagles Hall, 527 N. Livermore Ave, Livermore.
Published in East Bay Times on June 2, 2019