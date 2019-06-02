Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michaels Catholic Church
458 Maple St
Livermore, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Sansoni Allen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna Sansoni Allen Obituary
Donna Sansoni Allen
November 23, 1959 - May 18, 2019
Donna Allen, a former resident of Livermore Ca, past year in Chapin South Carolina, was born in San Francisco and raised in Fremont, California. She graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in 1977 and spent most of her career at Fremont's Washington Hospital in the medical records department. She passed away in Chapin South Carolina while residing with her daughter Kristen.
Donna was recently predeceased by her mother, Gloria Teresa Sansoni (7/11/16) and her father, Sam V. Sansoni Jr. (4/19/19). Donna is survived by her three children: Kristen Neilson (husband, Jeffrey), Kevin Allen (wife, Karol), and Kathleen Veltung (husband, Justin); brothers: Steven Sansoni (wife, Darcy) and Paul Sansoni (wife, Cathi), and grandchildren: James Allen Neilson, Brooklynn Kathleen Neilson, Sophia Michele Neilson, Josiah Reed Veltung, Jordyn Yolanda Kathleen Veltung, and Tristen Thomas Allen, and many cousins. She will be missed by many.
Memorial service will be held on Wednesday June 5, at 11am at St. Michaels Catholic Church, 458 Maple St, in Livermore. Reception immediately following at Eagles Hall, 527 N. Livermore Ave, Livermore.


View the online memorial for Donna Sansoni Allen
Published in East Bay Times on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.