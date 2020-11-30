Donna T BrukettaSep. 10, 1930 – Nov 22, 2020Resident of Spokane, WADonna entered Our Lord's Kingdom on November 22 after suffering a sudden stroke seven days earlier. Her husband of 46 years proceeded her 23 years earlier. Her life touched many people with kindness and warmth. Donna's joy of singing reached many hearts during her life's journey.She devoted much of her free time to community organizations – Legion of Mary, City of Hope, Singing in Church choirs, managing a children's Daycare.Donna always seemed to emulate Mother Theresa's expression, "...We can all do small things with great love!"Born in Solen, North Dakota, her family moved to Ellensburg, Washington when she was 14. After graduating from Ellensburg HS in 1948, she married her life's love in November that same year! She earned a 'degree' in family management by delivering & raising 6 children. Simultaneously, getting a "Masters in Moving" by relocating her household every 2-3 years whenever her husband's company had a new project for him in a new location.Finally, settling the family in Santa Barbara, Donna successfully, owned and managed Stones of Santa Barbara, a women's apparel store. A year later, she opened a second shop in Carpentaria called the Greenhanger She had an incredible memory of her customer base and always sold out her inventory as the next season's styles arrived. She knew her customers!Her joys in life were found in knitting, embroidery, needle point and sewing. But her passion for most of her 90 years was her love of music and singing.Donna is survived by her admiring children. Terrill Bruketta of Santa Barbara CA, Frank Bruketta of Concord,CA, Tricia Bruketta of Spokane, WA, Ann Bruketta of San Carlos,CA, Joe Bruketta of Laguna Niguel,CA and Larry Bruketta of San Francisco, CA. Donna also (was) loved being as Grandma to (by) Theresa, Thomas, Teralyn, Tamara, Dannielle, & Lauren. And she was Great-grandma to Atticus, Benson, and CarmenFriends and family are invited to a viewing on December 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Ouimet Bros Funeral Home 4125 Clayton Rd, Concord followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church, 5562 Clayton Rd Concord.