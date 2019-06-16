|
|
Donovan R. Radach
July 24, 1953 - June 10, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Donovan Radach, an avid golfer, died at the age of 65 doing what he loved, golfing on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Born on July 24, 1953 in Moscow, Idaho, Donovan's family then moved to Campbell, California before finally settling in Fremont, California where he lived for many years and was a graduate of Mission San Jose High School. A man of many interests and talents, Donovan later became a Registered Nurse, where he worked for many years, a profession he loved.
Donovan is survived by his sons Devon Radach (Alexa) and granddaughter Isabella; Jordan Radach and grandson Peter; his mother Joan Amaral (Bob); his father Russell Radach (Leona); brothers Kimbal (Linda), Todd (Tami), Pete Tomiello (Cheri), sisters Kay Beesley, Carol Jett (Verl), Patty Perry and Debbie Bogart (Butch). Also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels, 40842 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA. Burial will follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery 48800 Warm Springs Blvd, Fremont, CA.
View the online memorial for Donovan R. Radach
Published in East Bay Times on June 16, 2019