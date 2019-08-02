|
|
Dora Paoli Clute
September 22, 1922 ~ July 18, 2019
Resident of Napa, California
Her passing was peaceful and dignified which described her life as a wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be missed by all.
Her early life in El Cerrito, CA, daughter of Giovannina Grassi and Umberto Paoli, was marked by her deep loyalty to her family, including her sister, Annita.
She served as book keeper for her father's service station while in high school and later, upon graduation from Richmond High, worked for F&P Cannery. She spent many years as a supervisor for California Canners and Growers at the Ferry Building in San Francisco.
She met and married John Clute in 1942 and shared his career as a Captain in the Richmond Fire Department. Upon their retirement in the late 70's they moved to a new home in St. Helena, Ca. She lived there after John's death in 2003 until the age of 94 when she moved to Napa.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine Fiori and her husband, Larry, grandchildren, Kyle and Melissa and her sister, Annita Del Simone who lives in El Cerrito, CA.
She was interred in Catholic Cemetery in St. Helena, Ca. where her son, Ronald, was buried in 1979.
View the online memorial for Dora Paoli Clute
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2019