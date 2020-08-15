1/1
Doreen Presley-Schmiedl
1924 - 2020
March 4, 1924 - August 8, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, California
Doreen Presley-Schmiedl died in her sleep on August 08, 2020. She was 96 years old.
Doreen was the third youngest of eight children; born in Sydney, Australia to Rebecca & Isaac Gordon. She moved to the United States in 1947 to marry Louis Presley. Doreen and Louis had two children, Steffen and Marsha. Doreen was a strong, independent woman, a loving mother, and avid bridge player.
Doreen is preceded in death by her second husband, Joseph Schmiedl. She is survived by her two children, Steffen Presley and Marsha Presley; two grandchildren, Darcy Rojas and Skylar Presley; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by seven step-children and their families.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, when the coronavirus pandemic eases enough to allow a safe gathering of friends and family.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 15, 2020.
