Doreen Presley-SchmiedlMarch 4, 1924 - August 8, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CaliforniaDoreen Presley-Schmiedl died in her sleep on August 08, 2020. She was 96 years old.Doreen was the third youngest of eight children; born in Sydney, Australia to Rebecca & Isaac Gordon. She moved to the United States in 1947 to marry Louis Presley. Doreen and Louis had two children, Steffen and Marsha. Doreen was a strong, independent woman, a loving mother, and avid bridge player.Doreen is preceded in death by her second husband, Joseph Schmiedl. She is survived by her two children, Steffen Presley and Marsha Presley; two grandchildren, Darcy Rojas and Skylar Presley; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by seven step-children and their families.A memorial service will be held at a later date, when the coronavirus pandemic eases enough to allow a safe gathering of friends and family.