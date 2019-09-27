|
In Loving Memory
Doris Adele Quenzel
One year ago, Doris Adele Quenzel, age 72, of Lafayette passed away peacefully on Sept. 27, 2018. Born to the late James Ginn, and Grace A. Ginn-Alex on Nov. 23, 1945 in Oakland, California.
Doris and her husband, Randy Quenzel, met at Herrick Hospital in 1975. After dating for only six weeks they were married. She had always said, "when you know, you just know." They were married for 43 years.
She was a very private person that appreciated quiet solitude and the less chaotic parts of life. Doris loved fresh mountain air and had a great appreciation of all animals, especially birds. She really loved her African Gray parrot, Teeny, watching hummingbirds and feeding them. She enjoyed watching Sci-Fi movies, reading and collecting cookbooks, going to lunch, taking long scenic drives with her husband, and above all else, she loved her daughters.
Doris is survived by her husband, Randy Quenzel; two daughters, Denise Borba, husband Anthony Borba and Deanne Vargas, husband Levi Vargas; five grandchildren, Nathan Borba, Adam Borba, Leah Vargas, Audrey Vargas, and Elise Vargas.
A private Anniversary Remembrance will be held.
