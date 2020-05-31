Doris Ann FeltonDec. 29, 1932 - May 26, 2020PleasantonDoris Ann Felton, age 87, passed away peacefully in Pleasanton on May 26, 2020. Doris was born on December 29, 1932 in McIntosh, South Dakota. She grew up on a cattle ranch outside of McIntosh before going to high school in Bismarck, North Dakota where she met and married the enduring love of her life, Duane. After the birth of their first child, they moved to California eventually purchasing the home where they raised their family in Hayward. Doris worked in the labor and delivery department at Eden Hospital where she made many lifelong friends and assisted in bringing thousands of new babies into the world, including two of her own granddaughters. Before retiring from Eden Hospital, Doris found her calling when she became one of the founding members of Hope Hospice in Dublin. As the Bereavement Services Manager, she spent the next 30 years devoting herself to easing the pain of those who experienced the loss of a loved one. She had a true heart of gold and compassion beyond measure. She was just as dedicated to her close knit family and friends and would be the first to host an amazing gathering. Doris always had such fond memories of the Dakotas which led to her yearly trips up North. Her favorite pastime was sharing her love of her hometown and childhood memories with those closest to her. She was a supportive wife and an extraordinary mother who will be forever missed. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Augustine's Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ole and Lena Olson, brothers Bob and DuWayne Olson and her beloved husband, Duane Felton. She is survived by her children, Arlan Felton (Cindy), Daniel Felton, David Felton and Linda Felton Bevilacqua (Tony) and her sister, Vivian Heid (Quentin). She is also survived by grandchildren Jennifer Reynoso (Elias), Justin Houser (Gemma), Andrea Oranje (Tim), Erica Colis (Kris) and Alexandra Vargas (Robert Wetzlich) as well as 9 great grandchildren. The private funeral service will be held at Sorensen Chapel in Hayward on June 5th. Once restrictions are lifted, a funeral mass and celebration of life will be scheduled. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Hope Hospice (6377 Clark Ave, Dublin, CA 94568).