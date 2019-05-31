Doris Enfield

Jan. 21, 1931 - May 1, 2019

Antioch

Doris was born in Port Huron MI, she married and moved to the Antioch in 1953.

Doris raised her 3 children while taking care of other children in the community. She was a Girl Scout leader and an active member at Evangelical Covenant Church from 1955 - 1970. Doris was a Sunday school teacher and a volunteer at Lions Gate in Martinez, CA.

Doris was a humble generous woman who always helped those less fortunate. She loved all types of roses and Hershey bars, she enjoyed watching Family Feud and taking care of her grand children and great grand children.

Doris is proceeded in death by her husband Donald L Enfield and son David J. Enfield. She is survived by two daughters, Mary L. Campbell and Marsha E. Razo. Four Grandchildren; Ginger Campbell, Shawn Campbell, James Enfield and Jessica Gomez. Also two great grandkids Hailee Rodriguez-Gerardo and Demetrio Gomez Jr. and a sister Eva Ameel-Goyette from Port Huron MI.

A small memorial service will be held at her home on Wednesday June 5th at 5pm. Please call James for additional information at (925)383-9952.





