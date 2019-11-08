|
Doris Habiger
Sept. 21 1936 - Oct. 30, 2019
Oakland
A lifelong resident of Oakland, Doris was the youngest of Charles and Marie Heinemann's five children. She grew up in East Oakland, attending Castlemont HS where she was an avid swimmer and lifeguard. She won the Bathing Suit portion of the 1954 Miss Oakland competition. Doris married Emil "Hoppy" Habiger and together they settled in North Oakland, where they raised three children. Doris was a member of St. Augustine parish, and worked in sales at several Berkeley stores, including Hinks, Roos-Atkins, and McCaulou's. For many years she was a teller at the Wells Fargo Elmwood Branch, retiring in 2006. Sadly, Doris was a victim of Alzheimer's Disease. She is survived by her children Catherine Habiger (Richard Ruby) of Menlo Park, Celeste Habiger of Oakland, Chris Habiger (Teresia Satterfield) of Pittsburg, CA, her grandchildren Emily, Byron, and Isabel Ruby, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial may take place at a later date. The family wishes to thank Sunrise of Oakland Hills and Kindred Hospice of Dublin for their compassionate care of Doris.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2019