Doris Jean (Ford) Johnson1926 - 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CADoris passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fred, her parents, Russell Return Ford and Louise Knapp Ford, and her sister, Ruth Roberts.Doris was born and raised in Chicago, IL. After marrying Fred, in 1951, they moved from Chicago to Walnut Creek where they lived for 34 years, raising their 3 girls. Upon retirement, they moved to the Sierra foothills, living in Grass Valley before returning to Walnut Creek in 2008.Doris is survived by her three daughters, Janet Moore (Ted), Nancy Honea (Brian), Sue Service (Rob), and four grandchildren, Marc and Mindy Service, Molly (Jeff) and Emily Honea. She also leaves behind Sparkle, her favorite cat. She was a large part of her grandchildren's lives and enjoyed engaging with them during every holiday and many more routine occasions. Doris instilled a thoughtful wisdom upon her entire family and had an incredible sense of humor that was as contagious as it was uplifting.Doris enjoyed golf, bridge, knitting, jigsaw puzzles, vacationing at Lake Tahoe & gathering with family. She liked music & played the piano for many years.She & Fred took many road trips across the country in their trailer, stopping to visit with family & friends. She especially loved the ocean, and Morro Bay was one of her favorite places. She was a wonderful wife and mother, very kind and caring, and she will be deeply missed by her family and friends.