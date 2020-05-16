Doris MillerJan. 29,1920 - April 21, 2020Pleasant Hill, CABorn in Berkeley, CA., Doris attended University High School in Berkeley and graduated from San Francisco State College in 1941, with a BA in education. She married Charles Edward Miller in 1945. Doris taught elementary school for 40 years in Pleasant Hill, CA. and in retirement Doris volunteered for the Diablo Valley Literacy Council for 10 yrs. She was also a skilled artist creating exquisite pieces of painted china, watercolor greeting cards and haiku poetry for family and friends.Doris is survived by her three children, Margaret Ann (Peg) Guerrieri, (Matt), Mary Sue Wingert, (Mike), and Charles Steven (Buz) Miller, (Debi) and grandchildren, Clint Baggarley, Nick Wingert, Tim Wingert, Eric Miller and Katie Poole. Doris's beloved husband, Charles, passed away in 2003.Internment is at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette, CA.Quimet Brothers Concord Funeral Chapel4125 Clayton Rd.Concord, CA, 94521