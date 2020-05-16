Doris Miller
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Miller
Jan. 29,1920 - April 21, 2020
Pleasant Hill, CA
Born in Berkeley, CA., Doris attended University High School in Berkeley and graduated from San Francisco State College in 1941, with a BA in education. She married Charles Edward Miller in 1945. Doris taught elementary school for 40 years in Pleasant Hill, CA. and in retirement Doris volunteered for the Diablo Valley Literacy Council for 10 yrs. She was also a skilled artist creating exquisite pieces of painted china, watercolor greeting cards and haiku poetry for family and friends.
Doris is survived by her three children, Margaret Ann (Peg) Guerrieri, (Matt), Mary Sue Wingert, (Mike), and Charles Steven (Buz) Miller, (Debi) and grandchildren, Clint Baggarley, Nick Wingert, Tim Wingert, Eric Miller and Katie Poole. Doris's beloved husband, Charles, passed away in 2003.
Internment is at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette, CA.
Quimet Brothers Concord Funeral Chapel
4125 Clayton Rd.
Concord, CA, 94521


View the online memorial for Doris Miller

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 13, 2020
Please accept my condolences. May the family be comforted by the power of prayer. 1 Peter 5: 6&7
May 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved