|
|
Doris Moen McKim
Jan. 3, 1929 ~ Jan. 13, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
Doris Moen McKim, went peacefully to be with the Lord on January 13, 2019. She taught Elementary Grade School and Fine Arts (Middle and High School) in the San Leandro School District for over 60 years.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Francis Morton McKim, Jr. She is survived by her niece Pamela McKim Watson (husband Daniel).
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 2, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, of Berkeley, 2407 Dana St, Berkeley, CA 94704.
In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions to Witnessing Ministries of Christ, PO Box 5516, Fresno, CA 93755.
View the online memorial for Doris Moen McKim
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019