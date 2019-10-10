|
|
Doris Mortenson
March 30, 1922 - Oct. 7, 2019
Clayton
Doris Ruth (Augustus) Mortenson was born on March 30, 1922 in Fresno, California, the youngest daughter of Frank & Ottelie Augustus. She passed away peacefully Monday October 7, 2019 at the age of 97. Doris was married to her husband Jack Mortenson for 73 years. They had 10 children. Doris is survived by 9 children, 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was an incredibly organized and capable mother. She got every child ready and off to their planned activities (usually in opposite directions). She taught them all to drive, read them books, taught them to sew, and managed a limited budget with aplomb. She was a beloved wife and mother and a long-time member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Concord, California. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack and her sister Frances (Vincent) Peterson. Doris will be interred at the Veterans Cemetery in Dixon, CA next to her husband. Memorial services are being planned.
View the online memorial for Doris Mortenson
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 10, 2019