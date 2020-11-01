Doris Nolan TillmanJune 25, 1932 - October 6, 2020Resident of Rio Vista, CADoris Nolan Tillman, 88, of Rio Vista passed away peacefully on October 6th, 2020 with family by her side.She was born to the late Herbert & Agnes Ufheil on June 25, 1932 in Huntington, Indiana. She was raised with her brother George and was educated in the schools of Huntington, IN and went on to attend Purdue University. There she studied liberal arts with a focus in Art and Design. She was a talented artist and found her passion for creating beautiful art and interior design. After college she and her cousin moved cross country to Long Beach. While working at Sears & Roebuck as an interior designer she met a handsome salesman, Michael J. Nolan.Doris married Michael in May of 1961 and after having their first two children, Laurie and Matthew, they moved to Walnut Creek. Over the next few years they were blessed with two more children, Julie and Heather. She loved to cook, sew, paint, decorate, and entertain family and friends. From making wedding dresses to decorating houses, painting on canvas and making cards, everything she created was beautiful.Doris was predeceased by her husband Michael in 1989. She met Richard Tillman, a fellow widower and parishioner of her church and they married in 1995. Doris is survived by Richard, her four children, 12 step children, six grandchildren and upcoming birth of her first great grandchild.A funeral mass will take place on Thursday, November 5th in Rio Vista, with a private burial on Friday, November 6th. Due to the limited capacity of the church resulting from covid restrictions, we will have a Zoom live stream of the funeral in addition to the mass. Please email heathercampbell@comcast.net to inquire about the funeral and reception if you would like to attend.