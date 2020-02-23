|
|
Doris R. Newcomer
February 18, 1925 - February 1, 2020
Resident of Richmond
Doris Ruth Cator was born in Corvallis, Oregon. Her early years were spent on a dairy farm outside of town with her parents, older sister and younger brother, where she developed a strong work ethic. She always enjoyed recalling picking hops in a crew as a child and later experiences as head usher at the now-historic Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis. Doris graduated from Corvallis HS in 1942 and Oregon State University in 1948. In 1949, Doris accepted a position at The Dalles High School, teaching History and Home Ec and considered herself an expert at laying out patterns for sewing projects. Miss Cator and Bus Newcomer were colleagues at the high school, and romance developed at the boarding house where they both took meals.
After marrying in 1951, Doris and Bus followed Doris's sister and her family to Richmond in Bus's new Studebaker Champion. There, Doris worked as a secretary employing her expert typing and shorthand skills at Rheem Manufacturing and Donald Hardison's architectural firm. Later she went full-time into raising four children and became deeply involved in numerous service organizations, notably PTA, Camp Fire Girls, Children's Home Society, and AFS. She was a true champion and role model for volunteerism. Doris was also an active PEO member for over 60 years. She delighted in spending time with her grandchildren. She loved teenagers. She loved to read cookbooks, biographies, and telephone books. Doris will be remembered for her kindness, her conscientiousness, and also for making the best piecrust.
Survived by her children, Sally Ginochio (Ronald), Debra Gumina, Brian (Rebecca), and Nancy Newcomer DeLucia; grandchildren Andre Gumina, Kevin Gumina, Nico DeLucia, Julianna DeLucia, and Libby Newcomer and many nieces and nephews; preceded in death by her husband Edward 'Bus' Newcomer, siblings Mabel McLean and Arthur Cator, and parents Bertie P. and Ellen V. (Gustafson) Cator.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020