|
|
Doris Smith Dill
Jul. 15, 1930 ~ Jan. 30, 2019
Resident of Pinole, CA
Born in Haskell, OK, Doris was the second of six children. She is survived by her husband Jack and three siblings (Bonnie, Jack, Carole). In 1950, she married Don Smith and settled in Pinole where they raised three children (Bruce, Brian, Julie). After Don died in 1985, she retired from the D.A.'s office in 1986. In 1993, she married Jack Dill and added five "bonus" children (Diane, Cathy, Vicky, Bryan, Matt). Between the two of them, they had 9 grandchildren (Velina, Julia, Shaun, Charese, Chanelle, Bethany, Crissie, Julia, Josh) and 11 great grandchildren (Justin, Zechariah, Madison, Morgan, Lexi, Abby, Alex, Austin, Aiden, Cody, Dean). Services to be held on February 16, 2019 at 9:00am at Community Alliance Church, 2375 Aberdeen Way, Richmond, CA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the or .
View the online memorial for Doris Smith Dill
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2019