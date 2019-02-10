Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Community Alliance Church
2375 Aberdeen Way
Richmond, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Dill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Smith Dill


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Smith Dill Obituary
Doris Smith Dill
Jul. 15, 1930 ~ Jan. 30, 2019
Resident of Pinole, CA
Born in Haskell, OK, Doris was the second of six children. She is survived by her husband Jack and three siblings (Bonnie, Jack, Carole). In 1950, she married Don Smith and settled in Pinole where they raised three children (Bruce, Brian, Julie). After Don died in 1985, she retired from the D.A.'s office in 1986. In 1993, she married Jack Dill and added five "bonus" children (Diane, Cathy, Vicky, Bryan, Matt). Between the two of them, they had 9 grandchildren (Velina, Julia, Shaun, Charese, Chanelle, Bethany, Crissie, Julia, Josh) and 11 great grandchildren (Justin, Zechariah, Madison, Morgan, Lexi, Abby, Alex, Austin, Aiden, Cody, Dean). Services to be held on February 16, 2019 at 9:00am at Community Alliance Church, 2375 Aberdeen Way, Richmond, CA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the or .


View the online memorial for Doris Smith Dill
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.