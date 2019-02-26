East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Park Hills Chapel
3111 North Main Street
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
(925) 934-6500
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
1650 Ygnacio Valley Rd
Walnut Creek, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Yamamoto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Yamamoto


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Yamamoto Obituary
Doris Yamamoto
Aug. 3, 1933 - Feb. 21, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Doris K. Yamamoto, of Walnut Creek, Ca., passed peacefully in her sleep on February 21, 2019. She is survived by her two sons, Gene (Ahn) and Vincent (Roberta), her brother, Ernest (Coleen) Mori, sister, Joyce (Joe) Nishimura and her grandchildren, Christopher, Kelly, Maggie, Niko, and Anthony. She remains forever in our hearts and in Heaven, with our Lord Jesus Christ.
Funeral Services 10:00 AM, Wed, Feb. 27th at St. John Vianney Church, 1650 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek. Offer condolences at oakparkhillschapel.com.


View the online memorial for Doris Yamamoto
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oak Park Hills Chapel
Download Now