Doris Yamamoto
Aug. 3, 1933 - Feb. 21, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Doris K. Yamamoto, of Walnut Creek, Ca., passed peacefully in her sleep on February 21, 2019. She is survived by her two sons, Gene (Ahn) and Vincent (Roberta), her brother, Ernest (Coleen) Mori, sister, Joyce (Joe) Nishimura and her grandchildren, Christopher, Kelly, Maggie, Niko, and Anthony. She remains forever in our hearts and in Heaven, with our Lord Jesus Christ.
Funeral Services 10:00 AM, Wed, Feb. 27th at St. John Vianney Church, 1650 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek. Offer condolences at oakparkhillschapel.com.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 26, 2019