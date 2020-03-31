|
|
Dorman Adams
June 24, 1926 - March 20, 2020
Livermore
Heaven received a great man, Friday, March 20. At the age of 93, Dorman Adams passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Sarah, daughter Dorma, son-in-law Rowland, and granddaughter Sarah. Dorman was born and raised in Sciotoville, Ohio, with one sister and three brothers. Dorman enlisted in the Navy when he was 17, serving in both World War II and the Korean War as the Radarman on a sub chaser and a destroyer. Dorman married Sarah (Newman) in November 11, 1949, and had one daughter, Dorma (Adams) Baker. Dorman and Sarah celebrated their 70th anniversary this last summer. They moved to California in 1959, where Dorman began working for the Veteran's Hospital as a Bio -Medical Engineer. He retired in 1988 after 27 years of employment. Dorman was a man of many talents and interests. He could build, repair or do anything! He was a talented painter, loved constructing model airplanes, reading Louis L'Amour books and traveling with his wife across the U.S. and many countries. He loved adventures, completing a 50-mile backpack trip on the John Muir Trail with his daughter and a bike ride from Livermore to Santa Cruz with the teenagers from his church. He attended Trinity Baptist Church. He was a long-time member of SIRS 101 of Livermore. Dorman loved people and literally never met a stranger. He was known as Grandpa and Uncle to many. He lived an amazing life and was loved by all. The family wants to send a special Thank You to Hope Hospice and the caregivers of Shannon Care Home for taking special care of Dorman. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2020