Dorothie Jones
August 30, 1929 - October 17, 2019
Resident of Martinez
Dorothie passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 90. She was born in Alberta Canada and later moved to Richmond California where she met her husband Bill Jones. They were happily married for 65 years, Dorothie left behind her husband Bill, daughters: Cathy, Kelli and Deann, sons: David and John and her beloved dog Frosty, 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Dorothie was a loving wife and mother who loved raising her children and was always there for them. She enjoyed traveling and her model T car club tours.
Services will be held Thursday, October 24th at 1pm at Connolly & Taylor in Martinez, and will be open to all who loved and cared for her.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 22, 2019