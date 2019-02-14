East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Kelseyville Cemetery
3375 Bell Hill Rd
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Galilee Lutheran Church Community Center
8860 Soda Bay Road
Kelseyville, CA
Dorothy A. Dahl
Feb. 20, 1932 ~ Feb. 6, 2019
Resident of Kelseyville, CA
On 2/6/2019, Dorothy A Dahl passed away in Kelseyville, CA where she had resided since 2015. She had lived in Richmond and Hercules most of her life graduating from RUHS, Class of 1950. She worked for Southern Pacific Railroad for 44 yrs. She was an avid Card player and had bowled on many leagues. She is proceeded in death by her parents, as well as her brothers. She is survived by her sister, Eva Johnson of Kelseyville and several nieces and nephews. Burial will be at Kelseyville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to ADC/Respite Program in Clearlake, PO Box 675, Lower Lake, CA 95457 or the .
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary (707) 263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit: chapelofthelakesmortuary.com


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 14, 2019
