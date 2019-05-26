Dorothy Ann Davis

Feb. 21, 1928 - May 19, 2019

Concord CA

Dottie was born in Summit SD to Ida and Axel Anderson. She was the youngest of five children.

Dottie married Carl in 1958 and they enjoyed 42 years of marriage. They moved their family, sons Stacy Seymour and Jay Seymour, and daughter Kim to Concord in 1963.

Dottie retired from Sears. She and Carl enjoyed many cruises with their dear friends. Dottie was an excellent cook. She made plum jam with fruit from her tree. She liked gardening, and watching the SF Giants.

Dottie is survived by her son Jay (Cindy), daughter Kim (James), grandsons Shane, and Dominick (Chrissy), and granddaughter Michelle (Adam), and three great grandsons EJ, Alijha, and Zachary.

Dottie was a faithful member of Good Shepherd Luthern Church for over 50 years. She served on the altar guild and helped with Friends Feeding Friends (providing meals to the homeless).

Service on Saturday, June 1st at 11am. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. 4000 Clayton Rd. Concord CA. 94521.

If you are so inclined, please make any donations to GSLC (noting Friends Feeding Friends in the memo line) at the address above.





