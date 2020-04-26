|
|
Dorothy Ann Nelson
Dec. 9, 1935 - Apr. 13, 2020
Alamo, CA
Dorothy Ann Nelson passed away peacefully at home at the age of 84 surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by parents Helen and Theodore Vickroy, brothers John and William Vickroy, and daughter Ann Nelson. Survived by her husband of 63 years Howard, their daughters Laura Segala and Caroline Kris, 6 grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Dorothy Ann grew up in Webster Groves, Missouri, attended Purdue University and LSU, and graduated from Washington University in St. Louis. She was a first grade teacher before she became a mother. While most of their marriage was spent in California, she and Howard also lived in Louisiana; Melbourne and Sydney, Australia; Missouri, and Ohio. Dorothy Ann volunteered with Girl Scouts and Camp Fire Girls, Lafayette Orinda Presbyterian Church, Springhill School, Acalanes High School and the San Francisco Symphony League. She was a docent at the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco for 35 years, and was an enthusiastic grandparent, traveler, bridge player, and book club participant.
Thank you to Hospice of the East Bay and Prime Hands Home Companions (especially Theresa and Wilma) for her excellent care. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the East Bay Hospice Music Therapy program https://www.hospiceeastbay.org/development/donations
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020