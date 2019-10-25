|
Dorothy Anna Marasco
Nov. 15, 1930 - Oct. 20, 2019
Resident of Berkeley/ Albany
Dorothy, "Dot," Marasco, a long-time resident of the Berkeley/Albany area, passed away in her sleep on October 20, 2019. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be remembered for her devotion to the Lutheran faith and has been described as a true Christian woman. Before moving to California in her young teenage years she was a native resident of Montana and was born to Jacob and Elizabeth Benner and was preceded in death by all 12 siblings. Dot was raised on a farm and described her childhood as an ideal one. Shortly after moving to California she married her husband, Frank Marasco who precedes her in death. She is survived by sons Frank R., and Richard Marasco (Kimberly), and one daughter, Cherry Zucchi. She was a cherished grandmother to Paula, Teddy, Christa, Angela, Laura, James, Richie Jr., Brad, and great grandchildren Kaila, Garrett, Emma, Myles, Bella, Lily, Joey, Samantha, and RJ. Dorothy had a passion for many things such as cooking. Her pheasant recipe has already been enjoyed and passed down a few generations. Her other passions included knitting sweaters and making Christmas arts and crafts. But, Dot will be most remembered for her favorite passion and that was to make 30 different kinds of Christmas cookies each year. She packaged and portioned them out to all three of her children's families to enjoy. It will be a standing joke for years to come on who got the most cookies.
A service of remembrance for family (only) is set for Friday, October 25, 2019 at Oakmont Memorial Park & Mortuary in Lafayette at 2:30.
