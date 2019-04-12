Dorothy "Dotty" Bremer

Aug. 3, 1923 - Apr. 6, 2019

Castro Valley

Dorothy, a long-time resident of the Hayward area, passed away suddenly on Saturday April 6, 2019. She grew up in Jersey City NJ where she graduated from Fairleigh Dickenson High School. In 1949, she received her degree from Christ Hospital School of Nursing. In 1950, she accepted an appointment with the US Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant. During her military career she was stationed in Miami, Phoenix. England, Germany, and California. Her last assignment was at Travis Air Force Base where she was the Nursing Supervisor for the OR staff. In 1977, she retired at the rank of Colonel after 27 years of service. She is survived by her nephew Robert, his wife Barbara, and their 2 children Jessie and Eric.

Services will be held at San Leandro Funeral Home on Thursday, April 18th; visitation 9am, service 10am following with a graveside service at Lone Tree Cemetery, Hayward. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Guide Dogs for the Blind.





View the online memorial for Dorothy "Dotty" Bremer Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary