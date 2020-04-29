|
|
Dorothy Brose
January 25, 1930 - April 18, 2020
Resident of Alamo
Dorothy Leisz Brose passed away peacefully at her home in Alamo California on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the age of 90. She was attentively cared for in her last chapter by her daughter Nancy who was with her during her final transition.
She is predeceased by her parents, George and Dorothy Leisz, brothers George, Sterling and sister Frances Foster as well as her loving husband John Lambert Brose.
Dorothy is remembered by brother Douglas Leisz children Nancy (Ronald) of Sammamish WA, William (Pamela) of San Mateo, and Robert of Walnut Creek; grandchildren Colleen (Michael), Heather, Melissa, Richard (Sarah), John (Gigja), Kathryn (Josh), Luke, William, Jonathan and Dorothy; and great-grandchildren Kristjan Thor, Louise, and Levi.
Dorothy was born in Oakland, CA in 1930. She graduated from Oakland High School in 1947 and went on to earn a graduate degree in teaching from University of California, Berkeley in 1951. She married John in 1952 teaching 2nd grade in Oakland until 1955. She and John moved to Alamo in 1957 where they remained raising their three children and building The Brose Company. During the early years in Alamo Dorothy was a founding member of the San Ramon Valley United Methodist Church where her beautiful soprano tones could be heard in the church choir every Sunday. Dorothy began working at The Brose Company with John in 1973, learning the business that she assumed sole leadership for in 1992 after Johns passing. Recognized by US President George HW Bush as sole owner of a woman owned business in the 1990s, Dorothy ran the 3 generation Company side by side with her son Robert for the next 28 years, retiring from daily work finally at 89. Her work ethic and generous spirit served as a model for generations of family and innumerable friends.
Dorothy enjoyed many hobbies including her investment club, bridge club, gardening, and time spent with her son Bill traveling throughout the US, Europe, China and Egypt and regularly attending College Football Games.
Due to the current Covid-19 related restrictions on large gatherings, no public memorial services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the in her name.
Piedmont Funeral Home Services, Oakland, CA - (510) 658-2588
View the online memorial for Dorothy Brose
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 29, 2020