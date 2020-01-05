|
Dorothy Corderi
Mar. 4, 1935 - Dec. 28, 2019
Crockett
Dorothy "Cookie" Corderi, age 84 of Crockett, passed away peacefully in the hospital on the morning of December 28, 2019.
Dorothy was born to George and Catherine Robinson on March 4, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio. As a child she, along with her parents and two sisters, migrated west, settling in Rodeo, California. She attended Garretson Elementary School in Rodeo, and graduated from John Swett High School in Crockett. On August 31, 1956 she married her high school sweetheart, Joe Corderi, of Crockett, and the couple settled on his family's property in Crockett, where she lived for 63 years. Dorothy worked for three years in Emeryville until she had her first child in July of 1959. From then on she had two more children and worked inside the home raising her family.
Dorothy was loved by many as she was full of life and had a certain happy go lucky and non-judgemental demeanor which people were drawn to. Often times she could be found out in public having conversations about life with total strangers, and when asked about the conversation she would say "they just started talking to me, so I talked to them." Coming from humble beginnings she was extremely generous, the kind of person who would roll down the window at a stop light to give a homeless person $5 without a second thought.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, helping take care of her grandsons, and going shopping with her daughters. She enjoyed vacationing to Disneyland and Lake Tahoe; her favorite place was inside a Lake Tahoe casino, trying her luck at dollar slot machines with her best friend, Betty.
Dorothy is predeceased by her husband, Joseph, her parents, George & Catherine, sisters Barbara & Judy, nephews Gary & Ricky, and niece Sandy.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Lezlee (Ray), Joyce (Mitch), and Chris (Julie), as well as her grandchildren, John, Matthew, Stephen, Aaron, & Ashleigh, great grandchildren, Adriana, Julieana, Jace & Kaylani, nieces Tracy, Rhonda & Gina, and nephews, Glen & Corey.
Funeral services will take place at St. Rose Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:30am. Entombment will immediately follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in San Pablo as well as a luncheon at La Strada in San Pablo.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or via the website act.alz.org or to the .
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020