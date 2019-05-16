|
|
Dorothy Cruz
Nov 8, 1934 - May 4, 2019
Pinole
Dorothy Cruz passed away peacefully at home in Pinole on May 4, 2019. She was born in Wapato, WA November 1934. Resident of Pinole since 1958. Dorothy worked for AT&T for 32 years before she retired in 2011. She will be buried in Reservation Cemetery, Wapato, Washington at a later date. Dorothy is survived by her children, Shelia (Dale) Newman, Cindy Castaneda, Ron (Wanda) Cruz, grandchildren Melissa (Kenny) Roffman, Anthony (Shannon)Castaneda, Santana (Valerie) Castaneda, MarlaHolt,Cassandra Terpening, Joshua (Natalie) Cruz and Jordan Cruz, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, sisters Delores Newman and Lupe Wagner and numerous nephews and nieces. She is predeceased by her parents Frank & Louise Flores, sisters Josie Tongate, Carmen Shelby and a brother, Francis Flores.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 26 at the Elks Lodge, El Sobrante from 5:30-7:30p
Published in East Bay Times on May 16, 2019