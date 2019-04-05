|
Dorothy Elaine Bohannon
Dec. 29, 1929 ~ March 31, 2019
Contra Costa County
Dorothy was born in Dallas, Texas December 29th 1929. She moved to California in her high school years. She met and married the love of her life, Jim Bohannon in her college years at San Jose state. They moved to Contra Costa County in 1960 where she resided the rest of her life. She spent her life helping people and touched the lives of all she met. She passed peacefully March 31st, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Proceeded in life by her husband Jim Bohannon, her son Sean Bohannon and grandson David Monroe. She is survived by her son Patrick Bohannon her daughter in-law Lesley Bohannon, granddaughters Marlene Bohannon & Tracy Zandonella, great grandchildren Derek Rittenhouse, Luciana Zandonella & Audrina Zandonella.
Services will be held on April 13th 2019, 2:00 pm at St. Pauls Episcopal Church, 1924 Trinity Ave Walnut creek, CA 94596.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2019