Dorothy Elaine SimarroNov. 11, 1925 - May 31, 2020Resident of Antioch, CA.Dorothy Elaine Simarro passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family at 94 years of age. Dorothy's sweet spirit impacted those around her and she served as the ultimate role model for family and friends. Everyone who knew her, loved her.Dorothy was born in Hogansville, Georgia to Reuben and Louise Zimmerman. She was the eldest of eight siblings and assumed a motherly role. Her days were spent caring for her siblings, always with a child on her hip and reading to them. Dorothy graduated high school and attended the Cadet Nurse Corps during WWII. She met the love of her life, husband Leo Simarro. Leo served in the Army, and corresponded through letters until she finished her Registered Nurse training and they moved to California.Dorothy was married for 48 years and raised two sons, Donald and John. She worked as a nurse at Pittsburg and Los Medanos Hospital for 35 years, and became director of nursing. At age 55, she fulfilled her dream of obtaining her Bachelor's degree. Dorothy and Leo developed a passion for travel. They enjoyed traveling to Spain, and embraced his Spanish heritage. She had a heart for the Spanish culture and developed lifelong relationships with Leo's family that continue today. Dorothy was devoted to Holy Rosary Catholic Church and served as an Eucharistic Minister. The relationships she built through bible study and Crucillo Group were dear to her. Dorothy volunteered for Caring Hands, the Antioch Historical Society, and the senior center.Dorothy treasured her family and friends and was ever present in their lives. She developed an endearing relationship with Cherie who provided love and care over the last five years.Dorothy is survived by her loving sons Donald (Rhonda) Simarro and John (Karen) Simarro, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. She is also survived by her loving brother Bobby Zimmerman.Dorothy was laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch on Friday, June 5. A celebration of life to honor Dorothy will be held at a later date. Donations to Holy Rosary Catholic School or to Hospice of the East Bay in Pleasant Hill.