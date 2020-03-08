|
Dorothy Graves Boyd
02/04/2020 - 91 years
Born in Pittsburgh, Penn. Grew up in Denver, Colo. Lived 5 different times in New Orleans, Maracaibo, Venezuela, London, and California. She said she thought she had died and gone to heaven living in Calif. She loved life and truly felt blessed to have had a good life. She loved travelling. Always said her middle name was "GO" as she would go anywhere! Travelled all over the world and travelled in every continent except Antarctica.
Dottie's faith was an essential part of her life. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church for over 40 years - Now called Living Hope Fellowship. She had a daily moto: Look your best, be your best and do your best. Also, be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. She enjoyed her travels with the Pleasant Hill Senior Center, Martinez Senior Center, and Walnut Creek Senior Center.
She met and married her true southern gentleman, Charlie, in New Orleans working for Chevron. They were married for 60 years until Charlie's death in 2011. She leaves behind her favorite son, Kevin and a brother, Bill Graves in New Orleans.
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2nd Timothy, verse 7.
Memorial Celebration will be held: Living Hope Fellowship, 3201 Stanley Blvd., Lafayette, CA 94549, March 22, 2020 at 2:30pm. Donations: Bruns House Impatient Facility (Hospice of the East Bay) 2849 Miranda Avenue, Alamo, California 94507.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020