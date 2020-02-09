|
Dorothy Jean Maddison
April 2, 1932 – Jan. 15, 2020
Resident of Pleasant Hill
Dorothy or "Dottie" as known by many, passed away peacefully at Kaiser Hospital, Walnut Creek. She was born in San Francisco, the daughter of Ernest and Elizabeth Johnsen. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bruce, and their youngest son, John. She is survived by their son Robert (Barbara), and daughter Joanne (David) Costa; grandchildren Melissa and Stacy Costa and Clara Maddison. Dorothy loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends and she will be greatly missed. Her family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the many family, friends and neighbors who supported her throughout her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . A Celebration of her life will be Saturday, February 15th 11:00 am, at the Shelter/Vineyard Church 1970 Grant St. Concord with a reception to follow.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020