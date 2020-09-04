Dorothy Lem
August 8, 1927 - August 9, 2020
Resident of El Sobrante, CA
Born in Portland, OR, Dorothy lived most of her childhood in China, until migrating to the United States and settling into Oakland CA where she met Harding Lem, (deceased); they were married for 61 years.
Mother of Cynthia, Douglas (Lynn) and Russell. She leaves behind her beloved granddaughters, Aimee, Kelli (Devon), Romi and a great grandson, Lennox.
She is preceded in death by her older brother, Harold Chung. She is survived by her sister, Shirley (Jeff), brothers, Frank, Jr, and Herbert, sisters-in-law, Grace and Ella (James), brother-in-law, Hoover and uncle, David.
Dorothy was widely known to her family and friends for her wonderful cooking. She was famous for her caramel corn (several gallon bags each year!), pound cakes, and lemon chiffon pie. She was the happiest surrounded by her family and friends.
Dorothy will be solely missed by her beloved children, granddaughters, great grandson, many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
The family wishes to thank Tom and Rosie Salinas, Carter House, board and care residence, along with her caretakers, Robert, Ruth and Estelita for the loving care they provided Dorothy.
The family also wishes to thank Chris Victoria, for his hospice care and the care team of VITAS Healthcare.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice
in memory of Dorothy.
