1/1
Dorothy Lem
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Lem
August 8, 1927 - August 9, 2020
Resident of El Sobrante, CA
Born in Portland, OR, Dorothy lived most of her childhood in China, until migrating to the United States and settling into Oakland CA where she met Harding Lem, (deceased); they were married for 61 years.
Mother of Cynthia, Douglas (Lynn) and Russell. She leaves behind her beloved granddaughters, Aimee, Kelli (Devon), Romi and a great grandson, Lennox.
She is preceded in death by her older brother, Harold Chung. She is survived by her sister, Shirley (Jeff), brothers, Frank, Jr, and Herbert, sisters-in-law, Grace and Ella (James), brother-in-law, Hoover and uncle, David.
Dorothy was widely known to her family and friends for her wonderful cooking. She was famous for her caramel corn (several gallon bags each year!), pound cakes, and lemon chiffon pie. She was the happiest surrounded by her family and friends.
Dorothy will be solely missed by her beloved children, granddaughters, great grandson, many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
The family wishes to thank Tom and Rosie Salinas, Carter House, board and care residence, along with her caretakers, Robert, Ruth and Estelita for the loving care they provided Dorothy.
The family also wishes to thank Chris Victoria, for his hospice care and the care team of VITAS Healthcare.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in memory of Dorothy.
Mountain View Cemetery


View the online memorial for Dorothy Lem

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved