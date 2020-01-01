|
|
Dorothy Lynch Walsh
Nov 16, 1922 - Dec 25, 2019
Castro Valley
Dorothy Lynch Walsh entered peacefully into rest in Castro Valley, California on December 25, 2019. She was 97 years old.
Born November 16, 1922 in Oakland, California to parents Ben and Bessie Lynch, Dorothy graduated from St. Elizabeth High School in Oakland, California. Following graduation, she worked as a secretary for Hayward Unified School District. She enjoyed membership in the St. Gerard's Women's Club and attended St. John's Catholic Church in San Lorenzo, California for many years. She loved to go for walks and was a Baywood Activities participant for 12 years.
Dorothy is survived by her children Kathleen Murawski, Barbara Christensen (Ed), Trish Walsh Cowan, and Peggy Sobrero (Bob); grandchildren Matt, Maureen, Kevin, Elise, Danny, Tommy, Christine and Mike, great grandchildren Logan, Hallie, Kinsley, Porter, Emma, Oliver, Cole, Dylan, Kenzie, and Keegan; siblings Rita and Mark; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Barney Walsh.
Services for Dorothy will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church, 264 E. Lewelling Blvd., San Lorenzo, CA. Dorothy will be laid to rest at the Santa Clara Mission.
Memorial Donations may be made in Dorothy's name to the Mercy Retirement Center in Oakland, CA or Baywood Senior Living in Castro Valley.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 1, 2020