Dorothy Mae Smith


Dorothy Mae Smith Obituary
Dorothy Mae Smith
November 14, 1932 ~ April 16, 2019
Resident of Danville, California
Dorothy Smith was born in Great Falls, Montana November 14, 1932 to Johnny and Mae Orava. Her family moved to Oakland, CA in 1944, where Dorothy graduated from Castlemont High School, Oakland in 1950. It was there that she met her future husband Duane Smith. They were wed on November 10, 1950.
They celebrated 55 years of marriage prior to Duane's passing. They first lived in Oakland until 1955 when they moved to Irvington (Fremont), CA where they would raise their family. Dorothy is survived by her three children, Tami Emery, Richard Smith and Ken Smith, along with one grandson Duane who preceded her in death, two great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. Her biggest interest was spending time with her family, friends, dog Lani and church activities.
Celebration of Life will be held May 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM, Rolling Hills Community Church, 1565 Green Valley Road, Danville, CA 94526.


Published in East Bay Times on May 12, 2019
