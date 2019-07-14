Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Magidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy (Dottie) Magidson


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy (Dottie) Magidson Obituary
Dorothy (Dottie) Magidson
Sept. 20, 1923 - July 1, 2019
Resident of Union City
Dorothy (Dottie) Magidson peacefully passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 with her 3 daughters at her bedside. She has now joined her loving husband Merve (1914-1992).
Dottie is survived by her 3 daughters and their husbands: Marsha and Jim Brass of Union City; Ilene and John (d) Marshall of Pleasanton and Michele and Midge Mortensen of Malaysia? She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Brian (Carrie) of Modesto; Jason Brass of Reno and Kimberly (Greg) of Greece and 4 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to . For questions regarding the Celebration of Life, contact Shelley Mortensen at 510-378-1307.


View the online memorial for Dorothy (Dottie) Magidson
Published in East Bay Times on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.