|
|
Dorothy (Dottie) Magidson
Sept. 20, 1923 - July 1, 2019
Resident of Union City
Dorothy (Dottie) Magidson peacefully passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 with her 3 daughters at her bedside. She has now joined her loving husband Merve (1914-1992).
Dottie is survived by her 3 daughters and their husbands: Marsha and Jim Brass of Union City; Ilene and John (d) Marshall of Pleasanton and Michele and Midge Mortensen of Malaysia? She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Brian (Carrie) of Modesto; Jason Brass of Reno and Kimberly (Greg) of Greece and 4 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to . For questions regarding the Celebration of Life, contact Shelley Mortensen at 510-378-1307.
View the online memorial for Dorothy (Dottie) Magidson
Published in East Bay Times on July 14, 2019